MARY THOMPSON

Service Information
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD
20882
(301)-948-3500
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
View Map
Notice
Mary E. Thompson (Age 94)  

Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on December 2, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Nettie Knight. Wife of the late Washington Thompson. Survived by her five children, Patsy Ann Gregg of Hagerstown, MD, Jean Smith of Silver Spring, MD, Margaret Thompson of Silver Spring, MD, Evelyn Louise Dailey of West Virginia, and Mary Catherine Huffer of Silver Spring, MD. Predeceased by her son, Washington Howard Thompson. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sunshine, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019
