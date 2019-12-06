Mary E. Thompson (Age 94)
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on December 2, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Nettie Knight. Wife of the late Washington Thompson. Survived by her five children, Patsy Ann Gregg of Hagerstown, MD, Jean Smith
of Silver Spring, MD, Margaret Thompson of Silver Spring, MD, Evelyn Louise Dailey of West Virginia, and Mary Catherine Huffer of Silver Spring, MD. Predeceased by her son, Washington Howard Thompson. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sunshine, MD.