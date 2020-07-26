1/
MARY THORNE
1952 - 2020
MARY J. THORNE  
Mary Jean Thorne of Columbia, MD passed away at home on April 26, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was 67.  Mary was born on October 3, 1952 in Nutley, NJ to the late George and Maureen Finkeldie. She began her career at C&P Telephone in 1970, where she met the love if her life, Bob. They were married on August 10, 1979 in Upper Marlboro, MD, and she gained a step-daughter, Jennifer. Together, she and Bob raised two more daughters, Katherine and Megan. In addition to being a loving wife, homemaker and mother, Mary was known for her generosity and her love of good music. She lived to laugh, and to make others laugh. Her candy dish was always full. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert "Bob" Thorne; her three daughters, Jennifer Burroughs (Ashley), Katherine Ebberts (Walter), and Megan Thorne; and her four grandsons, Shaun Burroughs, Ryan Burroughs, Walter Ebberts IV, and Robert Ebberts.  Mary is also lovingly remembered by her sisters, Linda (Walt) Lachman and Karen (Marc) Blazek; her niece, Linda Burke; and her extended family and many friends. A private service will be held, with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to Gilchrist Hospice of Howard County, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
