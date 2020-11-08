MARY STREET THORNE (Age 95)
On Monday, October 26, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Born September 24, 1925 in Port Washington, NY to the late Donald McQueen Street, Sr. and Ruth Lawrence Street. Beloved wife of the late C. Thomas Thorne, Jr; devoted mother of Julie Thorne, Mary Silverman, Sarah Locke and Tom Thorne; cherished grandmother of Benjamin, Sophie, Emma, Katie, Elissa, Jacob, Julia, and Hannah; loving great-grandmother of Emilia, Rose, Jane, Henry, Thomas, and Owen. Mary will be remembered by her family and friends for her devotion to the Roman Catholic church; for her humility in tallying her own accomplishments; for her willingness to champion the underserved; her tendency to rescue any stray animal; and for her delight in her ever-growing family. A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9701 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Private interment will be held in Helixville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bedford County Humane Society, 182 Bohn Road, Bedford, PA 15522 www.bchsonline.org
; or to Catholic Charities, USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave. Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
