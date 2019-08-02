

MARY ELIZABETH TILLER



Mary Elizabeth Tiller passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 in Fairfax, VA, surrounded by family and friends. Born on February 2, 1926, Mary Elizabeth lived many years at her childhood home in Newburg, MD. A graduate of Hood College in Frederick, she served as president of Charles County Hospice and senior warden of Christ Church in Wayside. Throughout her life she was beloved by many friends. In 1989, she and her husband, Richard Sr., retired to Fredericksburg, VA, where he passed away in 2011. In 2017 she lived in Fairfax, VA with her son, Richard Jr., and his wife Christina, and finally at Fairfax Nursing Center. She is predeceased by her daughter, Joan, and is survived by Richard, Christina, their children and grandchildren. A private service will be held at Christ Church in Wayside.