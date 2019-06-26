Mary Ann Tsompanas (Age 76)
Of Westfield, New Jersey, passed away June 19, 2019. Mary Ann made friends everywhere she went. She loved and volunteered in both of her communities in Tarpon Spring, Florida and Colonial Beach, Virginia. Everyone loved the way Mary Ann always lit up the room with her great smile and beautiful heart. She is survived by her daughter, four step children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. Storke Funeral Home Colonial Beach Chapel, Colonial Beach, VA. Service: Friday June 28, 2019 12 p.m. St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Colonial Beach, VA. Condolences may be left for the family at