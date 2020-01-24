MARY AGNES TUCK
Mary Agnes Tuck, 94, of Dunedin, FL, previously of Cheverly, MD, passed away at Mease Dunedin Hospital on January 19, 2020. She was born November 18, 1925 to the late Amos and Nola Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Tuck and her brothers, James Amos Lewis, Edward "Pete" Lewis and Archie "Tom" Lewis. Mary is survived by her children, daughter, Susan (Ron) Davis, and son, James (Eva) Tuck. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Morehead (Jason), Jeff Davis, and Brendan and Alexis Ring. Family and friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Saturday, January 25, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. An Eastern Star Service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary Agnes's name to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or http://heart.org
.