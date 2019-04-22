MARY S. TURNER Age 93)
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was the beloved mother of four daughters, the late Mary Quaglieri (Anthony), Betty Turner, Linda Turner, Judy Poole (Ronald) and one son, Charles Turner (Joyce). She has 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and many friends. In addition to her daughter, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Turner, Sr., and mother, Hattie Greene; and father Lammie Culberston; and two brothers, Frank Smith
(Shirley) and Walter Smith (Pat). Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Viewing 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 1357 East Capital Street, Southeast, Washington, DC 20003. Interment at Baltimore National Cemetery, 5501 Frederick Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences at