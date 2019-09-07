MARY C. UTLEY
On February 22, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Mary C. Utley is survived by her loving children Michael Utley of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Lisa Dugua of Kensington, MD; and Kristine Detwiler of Cornelius, NC; as well as beloved grandchildren Georges, Célia and Élise. She was preceded in death by Edward H. Utley, her devoted husband of 55 years. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, Fort Myer, VA followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org
) and Montgomery County Humane Society (www.mchumane.org
).