MARY LOUISE BANASH VINEYARD
Mary Louise Banash Vineyard, 96, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Donald W. Vineyard, and is survived by her children, Carol Christine (Phillip) Julian, William Francis (Kate) Vineyard, John Paul (Eva) Vineyard, Donna Marie (John) Joray; her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA on Friday April 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.