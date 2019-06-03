The Washington Post

MARY VOGEL

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
72 University Blvd. East
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Mary E. Vogel (Age 91)  

On Friday, May 31, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Vogel, Jr.; mother of John L. (Catherine) Vogel, Richard E. (Patricia) Vogel, and Chelly Bloomfield; sister of Joanne Emmerth. Also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette's Church.

Published in The Washington Post from June 3 to June 4, 2019
