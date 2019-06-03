Mary E. Vogel (Age 91)
On Friday, May 31, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Vogel, Jr.; mother of John L. (Catherine) Vogel, Richard E. (Patricia) Vogel, and Chelly Bloomfield; sister of Joanne Emmerth. Also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette's Church.