MARY M. VOGELSON "Marge"



Passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born January 10, 1921 in Portsmouth, VA. A "Virginian" who embraced life, and everyone she ever met with kindness, and compassion.

Growing up Marge developed a keen interest in dance, and began studying ballet, tap, and jazz at an early age. She aspired to dance professionally, but an ankle injury in her teens prevented her from fulfilling her dream.

She moved to Washington, DC just prior to the outbreak of World War II, where she met her future husband Bill. Marge and Bill were married 62 years.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an active member in her church, worshiping at the St. Thomas More Cathedral, for over 50 years.

She was an avid volunteer with the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, and the American Red Cross. Working with blood drives for over 15 years.

She also worked many years in Washington, DC, for the Randall Hagner Realty Company. A familiar face as you entered the building, Marge was the ultimate "first impression"

She was a resident of Arlington County for over 63 years. Upon the passing of her husband, Bill in 2010, Marge moved to the Goodwin House Community, in Falls Church, VA. She embraced life at Goodwin House. Everyone there, residents to staff, loved her dearly.

Marge lived her life to the fullest, she loved life, but most of all she loved people. She will be missed by all.

Marge is survived by her son, Bill Jr (wife Liz); grandson, Billy III (wife Isabel) and two great-grandchildren, Isabel, and Wheeler.

Visitation Friday, March 8, between 2 and 4 p.m., and 6 and 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22203. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 830 23rd St. South Arlington, VA 22202 on Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m.