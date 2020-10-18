MARY VOYTKO



MARY T. VOYTKO (Age 92)

Of McLean, VA, died of natural causes on September 17, 2020. Following a Mass of Christian burial at St. John Catholic Church in McLean, she was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church, alongside her late husband, Leo F. Voytko, Sr. Daughter of the late Urban and Margaret Imgrund, she was raised on the family farm in Schellsburg, PA. She moved to Washington, DC, in 1949, and worked as a secretary in various US government offices. She was married in 1955, becoming a homemaker and a mother, and from 1963, resided in McLean with her husband, celebrating 34 years of marriage before his death in 1990. A member of the rosary clubs at St. John's and St. James Church, she made rosaries for Catholic overseas missions for 35 years. An avid quilter, she joined the McLean chapter of Quilters Unlimited in 1991, attending weekly bees and making quilts for donation to local community organizations. She played the piano all her life, enjoyed jigsaw and word puzzles, and, later in life, painted watercolors of birds and outdoor scenes. She took greatest joy in the blessings of her children, friends and neighbors, and her large extended family, including dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is survived by her children: Leo F., Jr. (Robin Emigh); Mark (Michelle); Victoria; Valerie Smolar (Robert B.); Paul, (Kymberly Copa); Eric; Mike (Beth Ann Mastromarino); her grandchildren: Roman, Carolyn, Ethan, Dallas, Jake; brother, Alfred Imgrund (Bonnie Joiner), sister, Agnes Shoenthal (Don), brother, Paul Imgrund (Lois). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers James, Robert, John, Philip, Lawrence, sister Patricia Cunnard, an infant sister, and by an infant grandson. A Memorial Mass and gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Richmond, VA, or other charity.



