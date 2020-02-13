The Washington Post

MARY "Ginger" WAGSTAFF

Service Information
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE
19958
(302)-645-9520
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
3601 Russell Road
Alexandria, DC
Mary Virginia Wagstaff "Ginger"  
(Age 82)  

Formerly of Falls Church, passed away peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020 in Lewes, DE. Ginger lived life to the fullest and brought joy and wisdom to all she encountered through her career and dedication and service to her friends, community and country. She was eternally grateful for the love she received as she skipped down the road to happy destiny. Friends of Bill will celebrate her life on Saturday, March 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 3601 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA. For obituary see:

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
