Mary Virginia Wagstaff "Ginger"
(Age 82)
Formerly of Falls Church, passed away peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020 in Lewes, DE. Ginger lived life to the fullest and brought joy and wisdom to all she encountered through her career and dedication and service to her friends, community and country. She was eternally grateful for the love she received as she skipped down the road to happy destiny. Friends of Bill will celebrate her life on Saturday, March 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 3601 Russell Road, Alexandria, VA. For obituary see: