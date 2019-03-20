Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY WALSH.



MARY DELORES WALSH



Mary Delores (Stoner) Walsh a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who was adored and will be greatly missed. Known affectionately as Lori or "Gramma Joe," she was a little woman with a quick wit and the biggest personality.

Lori was born on April 1, 1935 in Ontario, Canada to Earl and Mary Stoner. She was the youngest of her siblings, and joins her brother, Dwight and sisters, Wilma and Joyce, in heaven. She married her childhood sweetheart, John Alexander Walsh, on December 30, 1955 while he was in Canada on leave from U.S. Army pilot training. John and Lori lived the next 63 years all over the U.S. and Germany during John's Army career and raised three children; John (Rick) Walsh, Gregory Walsh, and Kelly Baron. Lori and John lived their retirement years in the Northern Neck of Virginia enjoying gardening, painting, and making the neighborhood rounds in their little red golf cart.

Lori died peacefully at home March 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, John; her children, Rick, Greg, and Kelly; and their spouses, Monica Walsh, Caroline Walsh, and Robert Baron. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Rachel Taza, Ashley Raabe, Cara Pates, Nick Walsh, and Sam Walsh; and her great grandchildren, Lucy, Rowan, Gabriel, Valencia, and Max. Her beloved dog, Rascal, will miss sharing treats with her. Lori's extended family and friends span the U.S. and Canada.

Lori lived and loved abundantly. She gave long hugs and was open and welcoming to everyone she met. Her family was a source of much joy and she loved playing Quiddler, her favorite card game. Lori looked forward to attending her grandson's wedding in Denver this summer. An empty seat will be reserved in her honor.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, 17546 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22250. Visitation will be 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.