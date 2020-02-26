

MARY RITA WALSH



On February 14, 2020, Mary Rita Walsh transitioned to her heavenly home. A funny and high-spirited person, Mary leaves behind many dear family members and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Edward; her mother, Rita; her brother, Michael; and her sister, Cecelia. She is survived by her brother, Ned, and her sisters, Lizanne Scullin and Margee Walsh.

Mary graduated from Georgetown Visitation in 1969 and attended Wheeling College. She worked for many years as the membership director at the Washington International Club and then for 25 years at the family firm, Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Washington, DC.

For the past 15 years Mary has made her home in Ocean View, Delaware.

Services for Mary are being held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10 a.m. at Devol Funeral Home at 2222 Wisconsin Avenue in DC, with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, NE, Washington, DC .