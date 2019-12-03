Mary Elizabeth Wells
Of Springfield, Virginia, passed on November 29, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Richard Henry Wells; loving mother of Pamela Wells Williams (Danny W. Williams) and Laura Beth Wells Petrey (Robert D. Petrey); grandmother of Robert D. Petrey Jr., and Jonathan D. Williams, and the great- grandmother of Grace, Caleb, Susannah, and Joy. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Fairfax City Cemetery.