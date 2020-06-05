MARY WELSH
Mary Ann Norris Welsh (Age 88)  
Of Ocean Pines MD passed away June 1, 2020.Born in Georgetown, Washington, DC on July 11, 1931. She married John A. (Jack) Welsh September 5, 1953. She and Jack raised their family in Silver Spring, MD for 40 years. They retired to Ocean Pines, which she called home, since Jack passed in 2001.She was preceded in death by her loving parents George and Margaret (O' Donoghue) Norris, brothers, George and Nick, baby sister, Margaret (Cidee) and the love of her life, husband, Jack.She is survived by her siblings, Barbara (Jerry) Alderman, Pat Norris and Peggy Bennett, sons, Jay (Christina), Mike (Megan), Bob (Teresa), Tom, and Paul (Jennifer), 11 "favorite" grandchildren, three great-grandsons, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Mary Ann's name can be made to The Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, Salisbury, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
