MARY JEAN WENZEL
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; Beloved wife of 66 years to the late William; Loving mother of Richard, Andy, Lisa, and the late Bernard Wenzel; Grandmother of Adam, Daniel, Jennifer, Lauryn, and Julian; Great grandmother of 7; also survived by daughter in-law, Christina. Relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Rd., College Park, MD on Monday, February 24, at 11 a.m. Interment private. Contributions may be made to Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation.