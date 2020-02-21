The Washington Post

MARY WENZEL (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Aunt Jean was quite a feisty character who always told it..."
    - Linda Chaney
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
4902 Berwyn Rd.
College Park, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARY JEAN WENZEL  

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; Beloved wife of 66 years to the late William; Loving mother of Richard, Andy, Lisa, and the late Bernard Wenzel; Grandmother of Adam, Daniel, Jennifer, Lauryn, and Julian; Great grandmother of 7; also survived by daughter in-law, Christina. Relatives and friends may call at the BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Rd., College Park, MD on Monday, February 24, at 11 a.m. Interment private. Contributions may be made to Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.