The Washington Post

MARY WHITE (1919 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY WHITE.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Mary Louise White  
September 17, 1919 - October 20, 2019  
 

Mary Louise White, formerly of El Paso, Texas, passed away in Alexandria, VA on October 20, 2019 with her loving daughters, Beverly White and Kimberly White Waltrip, by her side. Mary is also survived by her grandchildren, Eric Waltrip and Kristin Lay. Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Forster, father, Roy Duncan and brothers, Charles Duncan, Waldo Forster and Roy Duncan, Jr. Mary's family is grateful to close friends who played an integral role for many years in Mary's "life well lived". Mary celebrated her 100th birthday in September with family and friends, Mexican food and Mariachis. No services are being planned at this time.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0074
funeral home direction icon