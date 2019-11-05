The Washington Post

MARY WHITE

Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
MARY M. WHITE  

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Mary M. White of Laurel, MD, passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Ruby Williams; two brothers, Ernest Newton and Lewis Samuel Newton (Gwendolyn); two devoted nieces, Janet Dendy and Sherry Harrison; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
