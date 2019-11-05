MARY M. WHITE
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Mary M. White of Laurel, MD, passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Ruby Williams; two brothers, Ernest Newton and Lewis Samuel Newton (Gwendolyn); two devoted nieces, Janet Dendy and Sherry Harrison; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD.