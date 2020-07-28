1/
Mary Whittington
MARY WHITTINGTON  
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Whittington passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. The beloved wife of the late Joseph Melvin Whittington; mother of Darlene (Peter) Whittington-Ward and Joanne (Rick) Nance; grandmother of Joseph Robert Ward and Jennifer Elizabeth Nance; sister of the late (infant) Robert Edward Garner; sister-in-law of Esther (John) Kelly, Dolores (Bob) Schuchart, Lorraine Whittington, and Nina Whittington. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Betty's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD on July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Friday, July 31 at noon. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, c/o St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 130, Davidsonville, MD 21035. An online guestbook is available at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
