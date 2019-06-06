MARY LOUISE WIGGINS
(Age 83)
Of Leesburg VA. She departed this life Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence. Left to celebrate her life and to cherish her memory, husband, Rudolph Wiggins, daughters, Myra Maynard (son-in-law, Brent) of Bowie, MD and Dana Wiggins of Germantown, MD, six grandchildren, Jordan, Aaron, Ryan, Alyndia, Mekhi and Messiah, two brothers, Elliott and Edward Thompson and many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sisters, Melvina, Margaret and Edith as well as brothers, Andrew, Jr., and Fredrick preceded her in death. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2516 Squirrel Hill Rd., Herndon, VA 20171. Interment Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, serving Northern VA, Eric S. Lyles, Director LIC. VA, MD, DC 1(800)388-1913.