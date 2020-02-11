Mary Ellen Williams (Age 83)
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, of Berlin, MD. Beloved wife of the late Ronald B. Williams; mother of Catherine Williams, Jennifer (Michael) Dolan and Valerie Williams; grandmother of Lucas and Bevan Roberts Williams; sister of Rosemarie Marshall, James Damien (Faye) Hartnett and the late Lawrence, Michael, Kathryn and John Hartnett. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, February, 13 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.