MARY BROWN WILLIAMS
On Monday, May 25, 2020, Mary Brown Williams of Hyattsville, MD, passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Kimberly Williams; sister, Anna Pannell; two grandchildren, Kimani Farias and Chance Williams; two great-grandsons, Carter and Kylar Farias; a host of other relatives and friends. Due to Maryland State restrictions on service attendance, please attend services via live stream at EbenezerAMEBaptistChurch.com.Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Serv ices.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.