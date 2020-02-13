Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY WILSON. View Sign Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511 Memorial Mass St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 132 McKeen St. Brunswick , ME View Map Send Flowers Notice

WILSON MAR KATHRYN WILSON 1942 ~ 2020 Mary Kathryn Wilson, of Brunswick, Maine died on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bay Square Assisted Living in Yarmouth, Maine at the age of 77. Known as Mary Kay to friends and family, she was born Mary Kathryn McGrath, in New York City, on May 12, 1942, to Daniel G. and Kathryn Elizabeth McGrath. Until age 8, other than a period of time in Germany after World War Two, she lived with her parents and brothers on Staten Island, New York. In 1950, the family moved to the Washington DC area. She graduated from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington with a degree in history in 1964 and later earned a Master of Library Science from Catholic University of America, also in Washington. She began her career with the federal government working during summers for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, and later for the Civil Service Commission, where she would meet her husband, Michael Charles Wilson. They were married April 27, 1968 at St. James Church in Falls Church, Virginia. They had three children - Stephen Michael, Joseph Duk Yong and Annemarie Young Hee. She worked for a number of federal agencies, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Comptroller of the Currency, and the U.S. Navy, during her career as a law librarian. After leaving the federal government in 1994, she worked for St. Augustine's Catholic School in Washington. She also volunteered with organizations such as Living Wages of Washington, Habitat for Humanity, College Guild, Catholics for Housing and others. After visiting Mt Desert Island several times with their young family, she and her husband moved to Brunswick in 2008. She was preceded in death by two of her brothers, Daniel and Anthony, and her parents. She is survived by her husband, her three children, her older brother Thomas McGrath, of Lynchburg, Virginia, her younger brother James McGrath, of Eggleston, Virginia, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Those who knew her were struck by her great kindness and her wonderful sense of humor. A lifelong Catholic, Mary Kay will be remembered with a memorial mass on Friday, February 14 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in her name to any of the organizations listed above, or to a . To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit

Those who knew her were struck by her great kindness and her wonderful sense of humor. A lifelong Catholic, Mary Kay will be remembered with a memorial mass on Friday, February 14 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in her name to any of the organizations listed above, or to a charity of your choice. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020

