MARY WINSLOW



Mary Rose Winslow

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Richard L. Winslow. Survived by her nine children, Mary Carol Winslow, Jeffrey (Janet) Winslow, Anne (Robert) Lauby, Jean Whitesell, Thomas (Loree) Winslow, Margaret (David) Kuhnsman, Martin (Grace) Winslow, Claudia (Robert) Dornin, and Susan (Michael) Johnson. Blessed with 32 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother, Henry (Beverly) Carroll, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son-in-law, Frank B. Whitesell III; brother, Edward Carroll; and sister-in-law, Audrey Carroll.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 103 N. Spring Street, Falls Church, Virginia. Interment St. James Cemetery, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michael Road, Richmond, VA 23229. Inquiries to Advent Funeral Services, 703-241-7402.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store