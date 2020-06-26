MARY WINSLOW
Mary Rose Winslow  
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Richard L. Winslow. Survived by her nine children, Mary Carol Winslow, Jeffrey (Janet) Winslow, Anne (Robert) Lauby, Jean Whitesell, Thomas (Loree) Winslow, Margaret (David) Kuhnsman, Martin (Grace) Winslow, Claudia (Robert) Dornin, and Susan (Michael) Johnson. Blessed with 32 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother, Henry (Beverly) Carroll, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son-in-law, Frank B. Whitesell III; brother, Edward Carroll; and sister-in-law, Audrey Carroll.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 103 N. Spring Street, Falls Church, Virginia. Interment St. James Cemetery, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michael Road, Richmond, VA 23229. Inquiries to Advent Funeral Services, 703-241-7402.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Advent Funeral Home
7211 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 241-7402
