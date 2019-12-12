

MARY THERESA WISEMILLER



Mary Theresa Wisemiller (Fitzmaurice) of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully at age 88 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born in Washington, DC on January 4, 1931. Theresa attended Holy Trinity grade school and graduated in 1948 from Holy Trinity High School. She was married to her beloved husband of 42 years, Eugene J. Wisemiller in 1952. They resided in Georgetown until 1966. Together they raised a family of five children in Arlington, VA. For a number of years they owned and operated the family business Wisemiller's Grocery and Delicatessen in Georgetown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene J. Wisemiller; her children, Jeannie and Steve; siblings, Jack, Frank, and Nora. She is survived by her children, Barry, Mitzie (Glenn), Joanne (Rick), daughter-in-law Sherry Wisemiller; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and siblings, Mike, Tom, and Kassie.

A visitation will be held for family and friends; at National Funeral Home Falls Church, VA 22042.Mass of Christian Burial at Saint James Catholic Church on Saturday, December 14th at 10 a.m.