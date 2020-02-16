The Washington Post

Mary Beard Wood, 86, died peacefully on February 11, 2020. Mary was born May 4, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated Wellesley College, worked at the United Nations in New York City. She married Bob June 6, 1959. Mary was a docent at the Smithsonian Institute for 49 years and worked with the Girl Scouts for over 30 years. She loved singing, traveling, painting, drawing, and crocheting. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and infant son, Timothy, and survived by daughter, Linda (Karl) Kindt, sons, Bob (Toni) and Doug Wood and four grandchildren. Services February 22 at 2 p.m. at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, Germantown, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Museum of American History.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
