

MARY MURDOCK WOODFORK



Mary Murdock Woodfork of Columbia, MD, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 from complications of Pneumonia. She was 89 years old.

Mary was born in 1931 in Washington D.C. She was the daughter of Myrtle Newman Murdock of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Eugene Murdock, of Danville, Virginia. Mary was educated in the District of Columbia public schools and was a graduate of Armstrong High School. She continued her education at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, were she received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She later obtained a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Bowie State University, Bowie, Maryland.

Mary served the District of Columbia Schools for over 20 years as teacher and later as Guidance Counselor. She was a member of Locust United Methodist Church, Columbia, MD for nearly 30 years, were she served faithfully in many capacities until she relinquished her duties due to health concerns. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Raymond E. Woodfork, also of Columbia, Maryland. She is survived by her son, Anthony Raymond Woodfork (Paulette); her daughter, Lynne Patricia Matthews (Terry); her sister, Ruth Murdock Toliver (Lowell); three grandchildren, Charis, Zoe and Jada Matthews; two step-grandchildren, Copa Matthews and Taneesha Matthews George; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday, March, 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road Jessup, MD 20794. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at Locust United Methodist Church, 6851 Martin Road Columbia, MD 21044. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either: Locust United Methodist Church; or The .