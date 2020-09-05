

Mary L. Wright

Passed away at 88 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, of heart failure with her daughter by her side. Mary was born July 4, 1931 in Golts, MD. She lettered in three sports in high school, played National Field Hockey tournaments on the SE US team at the University of Delaware, earning a MS. ED. Mary belonged to St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, Military Officers' Wives, Fort Belvoir Ladies' Golf, lead Girl Scouts, and coached soccer. She loved to: bowl and golf with husband Lew, friends, and the Once a Month Bunch, Masters' Tournaments, George Mason University basketball, and Redskins. Mary was a supportive, loving military wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and best friend. She enjoyed family time with sisters, Kay and Franny, brother Bill, kids, and grandchildren. She loved unconditionally, building strong family foundations as the heart of the family. She said, "I have had a wonderful, full life. "Mary's parents, Erving and Minnie Brown, her brother William Brown (Rita), and her husband, Retired Col. Lewis W. Wright, and son, Steven L. Wright predeceased her. Mary is survived by her daughter, Frances Peterson (John), granddaughters, Michele Thompson (Ernest) and Summer Peterson, grandsons, Michael and Nathan Peterson, great grandsons, Alex, Ernie, Jonah, and Hayden Thompson, and sisters Frances Johnson and Kay Heinold and many nieces and nephews.Interment at Arlington National Cemetery.



