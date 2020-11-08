1/1
MARY WRIGHT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY ANN WRIGHT  
Of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her granddaughter, Dominique Risby; three brothers, Michael, Theodore and Jesse James (Denise); a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved