MARY ANN WRIGHT
Of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her granddaughter, Dominique Risby; three brothers, Michael, Theodore and Jesse James (Denise); a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.www.stricklandfuneralservices.com