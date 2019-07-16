

MARY LOUISE ZIMMER



Of Gig Harbor, WA formerly of Falls Church, VA, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2019. She is survived by her son Doug Zimmer (Leslie); daughter Kate Zimmer; and two granddaughters Caylin and Emma Zimmer. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Oliver Zimmer; parents Francis and Louise Kennedy (née Solberg); and brother Thomas Kennedy.

Mary Lou grew up in Cadillac, MI, and graduated from Western Michigan University in 1957 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. While working at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, she met her husband Oliver. They raised their two children, Kate and Doug, and the whole family moved all around the world for Oliver's position at the CIA. Upon Oliver's retirement, they moved to Gig Harbor, WA, where they lived for the rest of their lives.

Mary Lou will be remembered by her family and by her diverse groups of friends as a kind and thoughtful woman who loved her children and grandchildren and who always had an interesting story about her life experiences. Additionally, she will be remembered for her love of animals, for giving back to her community through volunteer work, and her strong support for local small businesses in Gig Harbor.

Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Lou's memory to Harbor Hope Cat Rescue in Gig Harbor, WA.