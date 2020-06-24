MARYA HALUSKA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARYA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marya Sophia Haluska  
Of Arlington, VA, passed away on May 21, 2020. Born in Newburyport, MA March 28, 1965 she was the beloved bright light of parents Lt. Commander George J and Mary Ann Haluska. She is predeceased by her father George and brother Michael and is survived by her mother Mary Ann; brothers Christopher and Greg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be missed by her sweet dog and companion Maximillian Moonshine. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation https://tnbcfoundation.orgA celebration of life will be held at a future date. To view the full obituary, please visitwww.murphyfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved