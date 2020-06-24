Marya Sophia Haluska
Of Arlington, VA, passed away on May 21, 2020. Born in Newburyport, MA March 28, 1965 she was the beloved bright light of parents Lt. Commander George J and Mary Ann Haluska. She is predeceased by her father George and brother Michael and is survived by her mother Mary Ann; brothers Christopher and Greg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be missed by her sweet dog and companion Maximillian Moonshine. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation https://tnbcfoundation.orgA celebration of life will be held at a future date. To view the full obituary, please visitwww.murphyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 24, 2020.