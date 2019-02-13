

Maryann Ruda Brickfield



Dr. Maryann Ruda Brickfield died peacefully on the island of Isleboro, ME, on Sunday, January 13, 2019. Born October 9, 1949, in Pittston, PA, Mary Anne earned a BA at the University of Pennsylvania and an MA at Georgetown University. After earning her Ph.D. in anatomy from the University of Pennsylvania, she went on to become chief of the Neurocytology Unit at the National Institutes of Health. Maryann served on the board of the Tarratine Club of Dark Harbor in Isleboro, the Cosmos Club in Washington, DC, and the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. She is survived by her husband Peter Brickfield, formerly an attorney with Brickfield, Burchette, Ritts & Stone, PC.