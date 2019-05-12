

MaryAnn Saks



Of Germantown, MD peacefully passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the age of 84 years, at Asheir Manor Assisted Living after a courageous fight against progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, July 24, 1934, to Charles and Marie Filipi.

MaryAnn spent summers growing up at Camp Lake Hubert in Minnesota, where she later returned to be a camp counselor. She was an excellent piano player and gave lessons while living temporarily in France. She devoted 20+ years as Meetings Director for NSWMA, and later retired to spend time with her family and travel. She enjoyed such hobbies as skiing and knitting.

MaryAnn will be forever remembered by her husband Samuel Saks; children: Rorie Rafajko, Ron (spouse-Kaye) Rafajko, Robin Gentzel, Rod (wife-Louise) Rafajko, Rebecca (husband-Guy) Caiafa, step-children LeeAnn Dunn, Michael (wife-Pam) Saks; 14 grandchildren,12 great-grandchildren, brother Charles (wife-Fran) Filipi, two nephews, and one niece, and many loving friends.

The family will receive friends at The National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.

