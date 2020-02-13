MARYANNE ELLIS "Peaches"
On Saturday, February 1, 2020. She is survived by her fiancé, Derrick; her siblings Thomas Jr., Lovetta, Nicole (Corey Sr.), Richard Jr., (Tiffany), Darryl; 15 nieces and nephews, Tashameka (Antonio Sr.), Thomas III (Ivelisse) Antoine, Jr., Andrew, Sr., Corey Jr., Victoria, Victor, Vania, Valencia, Moenay, Jaivean, Jada, Jamirah, Zakhar, Jaleel; eight great-nephews and nieces, Antonio, Jr., Sean, Corey III., Carter, Andrew Jr., Caliyah, Ameena and Aubri; and a host of relatives and friends. Ms. Ellis will lie in state at Contee AME Zion Church, 903 Division Ave., NE on Friday, February 14 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Memorial Park.