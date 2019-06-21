

MARYLEE C. ALLEN



MaryLee C. Allen, the beloved wife of the late Frank D. Allen, Jr., died on June 13, 2019 from liver cancer. She was 74. MaryLee was a graduate of Marquette University and later received her M.S.W. from Catholic University. She was a research analyst with the MaryLee C. Allen, the beloved wife of the late Frank D. Allen, Jr., died on June 13, 2019 from liver cancer. She was 74. MaryLee was a graduate of Marquette University and later received her M.S.W. from Catholic University. She was a research analyst with the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice from 1966 to 1970. After graduate school, she began her more than 40-year career as a child advocate with the Children's Defense Fund where she served as Director of Policy.

Although she grew up in Wisconsin, MaryLee was born on Capitol Hill and later lived on Capitol Hill for more than 50 years. She was a supporter of many Capitol Hill organizations, including Capitol Hill Village.

MaryLee leaves behind her son, Sean Allen, her sister, Barbara Campbell, her sister-in-law, Jane Perkins and brother-in-law, Junius Allen and their spouses, and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, one grandniece, and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held in Washington, DC at a date to be determined.

The family suggests contributions be made in MaryLee's memory to either Capitol Hill Village, 725 8th Street SE, Second Floor, Washington, DC 20003 or Children's Defense Fund, MaryLee Allen Fund for Child Advocacy, Development Department, PO Box 96367, Washington, DC 20077-7319.