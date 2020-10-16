MARYLN BERRY BROWN (Age 81)
Of Clarkesville GA formerly of Alexandria VA, passed away on October 7, 2020. Wife of the late Herman James Brown. Maryln is survived by her children and spouses: daughter Marva and Gene Griffith of Clarkesville, GA, Son James and Kitty Brown of Woodford, VA, daughter Marcye Brown and Penny Pippin of Moncks Corner SC, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Ronald McDonald House. An online guest book is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.