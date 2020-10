Of Clarkesville GA formerly of Alexandria VA, passed away on October 7, 2020. Wife of the late Herman James Brown. Maryln is survived by her children and spouses: daughter Marva and Gene Griffith of Clarkesville, GA, Son James and Kitty Brown of Woodford, VA, daughter Marcye Brown and Penny Pippin of Moncks Corner SC, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House. An online guest book is available at