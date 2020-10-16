1/
MARYLN BROWN
1939 - 2020
MARYLN BERRY BROWN (Age 81)  
Of Clarkesville GA formerly of Alexandria VA, passed away on October 7, 2020. Wife of the late Herman James Brown. Maryln is survived by her children and spouses: daughter Marva and Gene Griffith of Clarkesville, GA, Son James and Kitty Brown of Woodford, VA, daughter Marcye Brown and Penny Pippin of Moncks Corner SC, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House. An online guest book is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
