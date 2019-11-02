MARYLYN ARLENE NIEMELA
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, Marylyn A. Niemela of Silver Spring, MD. Devoted mother of Julie Niemela and Michele Levenson (Randy Levenson); loving grandmother of Charles Levenson and Alexandra Levenson. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Norbeck Memorial Park, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. The family will be receiving following interment at the home of Randy and Michele Levenson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train or Holy Cross Home Care and Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.