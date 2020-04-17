

MARYSOL DeSEABRA SCOTT

Linguist and Church Member



Marysol Scott, 92 of Silver Spring, MD died at her retirement home at Sunrise Brighton Gardens of North Bethesda on April 10, 2020.

Ms. Scott was born in France of Portuguese descent in 1927. Her parents were Alexandre de Seabra and Leonor Jorge de Seabra; her brother was Alexandre José Jorge de Seabra (deceased). The family moved to Philadelphia when she was very young and later to Washington, D.C. Her father and brother were interpreters at the State Department.

Marysol graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Romance languages. While attending the University and subsequently she was active in International House on the campus of the University. It attracted young people from all over the Delaware Valley who had some interest in or connection to the world of international studies, languages, travel, or country of origin. After Marysol moved to Washington, she worked for the Portuguese Embassy, then for the State Department, translating and interpreting in Spanish, Portuguese, and French. She enjoyed many assignments accompanying foreign dignitaries on their visits to America.

In 1964 she married Gordon Scott, a linguist at the National Security Agency. He predeceased her. She is survived by three nephews, Alex DeSeabra of Washington DC, Ricky Seabra of Brazil, and Philippe Seabra also of Brazil.

Ms. Scott was a very friendly, social person. She loved folk dancing. She was an active member of several different Unitarian Universalist churches in the Washington DC area at different times in her life: All Souls Unitarian of Washington DC, Paint Branch UU Church of Adelphi, MD, and most recently, Cedar Lane UU Church of Bethesda, MD. She advocated for the Grey Panthers on social justice issues of aging. She also loved dogs.

A Facebook page has been established by her family to post remembrances: https:// www.facebook.com/groups/MarisolSeabraScott/

A celebration of Ms. Scott's life will be held at a later date at Cedar Lane UU Church. A remembrance donation may be made to the church: 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814.