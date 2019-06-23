

MASON PAUL GOLDMAN

"The stuff that dreams are made of."

THE END

Roll final credits

(and you MUST stay to read them all)



Film and TV maven Mason Paul Goldman of Silver Spring died on June 21, 2019. Born January 27, 1931, in Lynn, Massachusetts, Mason was the youngest son of Samuel and Julia Goldman, store owners and social activists. Mason was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty, brothers, Dr. Herbert Goldman and Dr. Ernest Goldman, and grandson, Caleb Brown. He is survived by his children, Juliann (Ken), Stuart (Christine), and Gerald (Maria), and grandchildren, Malek, Ashira, Ava, and Miranda. A 1952 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Mason served in Korea and worked for the Food and Drug Administration, from which he retired after 40 years. Many thanks to the caring staff of Premier Homecare and JSSA Hospice. Please make memorial contributions to JSSA Hospice.

Funeral service on Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Juliann. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Raise the house lights!