MASON McINNIS

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
Mason Palmer McInnis  

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019 of Mc Lean, VA. Beloved son of Christopher McInnis and Sandra Cisneros; brother of Ella and Vincent Morales and Hunter and Teagan McInnis; grandson of Miguel and Marina Cisneros and Carey and Deirdre McInnis; great-grandson of MaryEllen McInnis and Lan Radda. Relatives and friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Sunday, January 5, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the International FoxG1 Foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020
