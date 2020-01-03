Mason Palmer McInnis
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019 of Mc Lean, VA. Beloved son of Christopher McInnis and Sandra Cisneros; brother of Ella and Vincent Morales and Hunter and Teagan McInnis; grandson of Miguel and Marina Cisneros and Carey and Deirdre McInnis; great-grandson of MaryEllen McInnis and Lan Radda. Relatives and friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Sunday, January 5, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the International FoxG1 Foundation.