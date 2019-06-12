

Massud Parvizian



Passed to eternal life on June 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Inger Parvizian (née Palm); his beloved son Hossein Parvizian and daughter-in-law April Parvizian; his beloved daughter Leila Parvizian Braswell and son-in-law Beau Braswell; and his beloved grandchildren William Braswell, Robert Braswell and Lydia DeWeese; his three brothers, Manoucher, Abdi, and Mo, and many nieces and nephews.

Massud Parvizian was one of the founding partners of Parvizian Fine Rugs and helped the company to grow to 20 locations across the United States. His funeral will take place at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia, Chapel Services start at 11 a.m. followed by the burial at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Massud by making a donation to a charity of your own choosing.