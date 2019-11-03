

Mathew Krikstan



Suddenly but peacefully, Mathew died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his home in Indian Head, Maryland. He lost Dorothy, his wife of 71 years, last March and although he made the best of his time as a widower, he was more than a little hopeful to see her again.

He leaves behind four proud sons, Mathew Kirk (Virginia), Mark (Michael), Luke (Cindy), and John (Susie) along with eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, his brother, Walter, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother who died in childbirth, Elena, his parents who raised and loved him, Walter and Charlotte, his brother, Vito, and his sisters, Genevaite and Helen Jane.

"Pop" was born in Lithuania in 1924 and immigrated to America with his family. Apart from service with the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific during the war and four years at the University of Maryland in College Park, he spent nearly all of his life with his wife and kids in Indian Head.

His outlook on life was a mixture of Thoreau, Voltaire and Mark Twain, always discovering and always evolving. He found his joy in the woods, in a good book, a political discussion, a Saturday yard sale and, in the end, in the sweet memory of his gentle wife. He was determined to make it to the next election. If asked now, he would say his biggest regret in life was not having the chance to vote next November. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in St. Charles Cemetery in Indian Head on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m.