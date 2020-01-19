

Matilde R. Silva



Passed away on January 16 2020, she is predeceased by her parents, Amadeo Rodriguez and Rosa Castillo De Rodriguez.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 W. Broad St. Falls Church, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 12:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 905 Park Ave. Falls Church, VA. Burial will follow in Fairfax Memorial Park. Condolences may be made at