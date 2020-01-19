The Washington Post

MATILDE SILVA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATILDE SILVA.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA
22046
(703)-533-0341
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
St. James Catholic Church
905 Park Ave
Falls Church, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Matilde R. Silva  

Passed away on January 16 2020, she is predeceased by her parents, Amadeo Rodriguez and Rosa Castillo De Rodriguez.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 W. Broad St. Falls Church, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 12:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 905 Park Ave. Falls Church, VA. Burial will follow in Fairfax Memorial Park. Condolences may be made at
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 533-0341
funeral home direction icon