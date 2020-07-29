

Matthew Joseph Albrittain

Matthew Joseph Albrittain died of natural causes at home in Pimmit Hills on July 23, 2020. Matt was a native of Arlington and a 1975 graduate of Bishop Denis J. O'Connell High School. Born May 8, 1957, Matt was the third child of the late Sydney and Gloria Albrittain, and the brother of Nancy (Bright), Clare, Chris, Mary, Michael, the late W. Sydney, and Kerry (Williams). Matt attended Virginia Tech, majoring in forestry. He worked at the Dittmar Company before suffering from mental illness in his late-20s. Matt enjoyed being outdoors, and hunting, rugby and other sports. Donations in Matt's memory can be made to Bishop O'Connell High School or to the Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation. Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store