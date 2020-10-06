1/
MATTHEW BATTS
Matthew Lee Batts  
Matthew Lee Batts, age 86, of Washington, DC. We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved. He passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. Matthew retired from the Prince George's County School Board in 1992. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing the piano, and driving DC cabs for over 25 years. He was affectionately known by his cab number "148," and also for his kindness, infectious laugh, and trademark swag. He was a devoted member of Isle of Patmos Baptist Church for over 30 years, and enjoyed singing bass with the male choir. Matthew is survived by his loving wife, Doreatha. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage, four children, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., October 8, at Isle of Patmos Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m., October 7, 2020.www.Fort-Lincoln.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2020.
