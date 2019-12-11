

Matthew James Bornstein



Beloved brother, uncle and friend, left us one year ago on December 11, 2018, at the age of 67. He is survived by his brother, Garet Bornstein and his nieces Lise and Eileen Bornstein. Matthew served our country honorably in the U.S. Army as well as being an avid golfer. He was known for his charm and warmth, his easy, bright smile, and his ability to weave a story so that it felt like an adventure you got to share with him. He is loved and missed dearly by all who knew him.